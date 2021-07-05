St George Illawarra Dragons' lock forward Jack De Belin is the latest player to allegedly find himself embroiled in Saturday night's biosecurity and New South Wales public health order breach.

It's been reported by Danny Weidler that De Belin was quizzed by the NRL after neighbours had spotted him in the vicinity. While the Dragons had denied he was in attendance, the lock allegedly went to police today and after being questioned, joined the rest of his teammates at the party in being slapped with a $1000 fine from New South Wales police.

EXCLUSIVE. Dragons made Jack De Belin go to the police - he admitted he was at the Vaughan party. The club is now dealing with a cover up. De Belin has now been fined $1000. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine https://t.co/XR5szmYY1J — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) July 5, 2021

De Belin joins an already lengthy list of players who have been hit with fines for being in attendance.

The list included Paul Vaughan, Josh McGuire, Jack Bird, Blake Lawrie, Corey Norman, Kaide Ellis, Matt Dufty, Gerard Beale, Josh Kerr, Daniel Alvaro and Zac Lomax. Tyrell Fuimaono is also since understood to have been added to the list, according to a Daily Telegraph report.

While the NRL are yet to announce any sanctions against the club, or the players involved, it's anticipated investigations by the NRL will be wrapped up either late on Monday, or into Tuesday.

It's also understood Paul Vaughan's wife Ellie was also in attendance at the property during the party. If this is found to be the case, all players will likely be forced to quarantine for 14 days at a minimum, leaving the Dragons hopelessly short on players for their next clash against the Manly Sea Eagles, which will be held just one day before the time is up.

However, ARL commission chairman Peter V'Landys and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo haven't ruled out the idea of stronger penalties for players who have directly brought the continuation of the competition into jeopardy.

“I am frustrated and that will turn to anger if it causes any damage to the game, especially with other state governments," said V'Landys.

“It not only affects their own incomes but it affects the incomes off all their fellow players, and not only their fellow players but the players into the future."