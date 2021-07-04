The NRL integrity unit is investigating reports more than six St George players attended a party at Paul Vaughan‘s house.

The Dragons released a statement confirming they are aware of a biosecurity breach involving a number of players and an investigation will now be undertaken with the NRL Integrity Unit and NSW police.

EXCLUSIVE: A large group of Dragons players are under investigation after a party at the home of Paul Vaughan. NRL sources say 6 players – I’ve heard many more – closer to a dozen. Huge story. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) July 4, 2021

Last year Vaughan was stood down for 14 days and handed a $10,000 fine for breaching the NRL bubble by attending a cafe without signing in.

NRL players are subject to level four biosecurity protocols which means they must stay home and can only leave the house to go to training or buy groceries.

The Dragons do not play again until July 16 and it is unclear if sanctions will be imposed before then.

Previous breaches in protocols have resulted in fines and suspensions.