Only three seasons into his NRL career, 2024 Dally M Rookie of the Year Jack Bostock has confirmed he hopes to make a permanent positional change over the next few seasons, which would no longer see him play on the wing.

After a breakout season in 2024 saw him score 14 tries in 23 matches, Bostock has continued his form this year and has been a regular mainstay in the club's back-line after being recruited from the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Signed long-term with The Dolphins until 2027, the 21-year-old is set to be a cornerstone of the team for the foreseeable future.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, speaking on SEN's Saturday League Kick-Off, Bostock confirmed it was his ambition to transition from the wing into the centres over the next couple of seasons - a position that Herbie Farnworth and Jake Averillo currently fill.

The statement from the former U19s NSW Blues representative comes after he spent the majority of his junior career in the centres and even trained there during the pre-season