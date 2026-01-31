The circus of transfer whispers around premiership winner Jack Bird are set to come to its fateful close.

The versatile edge has reportedly signed with Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos, bringing an immediate end to his one-year tenure at the Wests Tigers.

Bird, who had been reported earlier this month to be weighing up a move to England, will link up with former Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur ahead of the Rhinos' 2026 campaign, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 30-year-old was initially believed to be part of a potential NRL swap deal that would have seen Bird move to Manly in exchange for front-rower Nathan Brown, but negotiations fell through before progressing.

Despite expectations Bird would remain at the Tigers, it has since emerged he had been in discussions with Super League clubs, including London Broncos, before settling on Leeds.

Bird fell out of favour at the Tigers midway through the 2025 season, missing the club's final six rounds before being granted permission to explore opportunities elsewhere at year's end.

He attended the Tigers' season launch just days ago but is expected to begin training with Leeds in the coming weeks, officially closing the chapter on his time at Concord.