Jack Bird has played his last game for the St George Illawarra Dragons, with the utility reportedly agreeing to join the Wests Tigers from the start of the 2025 NRL season on a two-year deal.

It completes a dramatic backflip for the former State of Origin player, who had earlier this year accepted a player option to remain at the Red V.

A change of heart, which was subsequently agreed to by the club, allowed Bird to hit the open market, where he has been strongly linked with the Wests Tigers.

Benji Marshall's rebuild is in full swing following the signings of Jarome Luai and Sunia Turuva from the Penrith Panthers, and The Sydney Morning Herald is now reporting Bird will follow suit.

It's understood Bird's management informed the Tigers on Friday that he will accept a two-year, $400,000 per season deal to switch from one joint-venture club to the other.

It's also being reported that Bird will be left out of Sunday's game against the Canberra Raiders despite being named on Tuesday after picking up a back problem during the week.

It brings to an end a wretched run this season for Bird, who started the season brightly in the centres but then failed to get his spot back after suffering an injury.

He has since spent time at five-eighth for the Dragons after working his way back through the NSW Cup, but it's clear he has reached the end of his tether with coach Shane Flanagan, who has taken a no-nonsense approach to rebuilding the Dragons.

The Red V allowing Bird to move on will be a boost to the club's salary cap and roster spots open, with the joint venture making it clear they are chasing a big-name prop to add yet more experience to the signings of Damien Cook and Valentine Holmes for 2025.

The club have been linked to all of Daniel Saifiti, Corey Horsburgh and Reagan Campbell-Gillard - who they are believed to be front-runners for - after earlier inquiring about Stefano Utoikamanu and missing the signature of Addin Fonua-Blake to the Cronulla Sharks for 2025 after he was released by the New Zealand Warriors.

It's believed Savelio Tamale will debut for the Dragons against Canberra on Saturday in Bird's place, with the Dragons needing to beat the Raiders and then hope for a draw in the final game of the season between the Newcastle Knights and Dolphins to secure a top eight spot.