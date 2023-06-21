St George Illawarra Dragons captain and Queensland Maroons Origin winner Ben Hunt has confirmed he wants out of the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The club revealed he had requested a release over the weekend, although it had been knocked back.

Incoming coach Shane Flanagan has been given permission by the Manly Sea Eagles where is currently employed as an assistant coach to work on the situation during his days off, with Hunt and Dragons' management to hold meetings once he returns from Origin camp.

A number of clubs have been thrown up as potential options for Hunt, although under NRL rules he can't negotiate with any of them unless the Dragons give him permission too.

The star half, who started at hooker for the Maroons on Saturday, is contracted with the Dragons until the end of 2025 after agreeing to a two-year extension prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Most clubs contacted or asked have refused to comment given the rules, but all of the Wests Tigers, Canterbury Bulldogs, Dolphins and Gold Coast Titans have been linked to Hunt.

It appears the later two may be the most likely options though, with Hunt suggesting he is keen on returning to Queensland.

News Corp's Peter Badel said Hunt wants to go home to Queensland, although will play for the Dragons this weekend after being named by interim coach Ryan Carr on Tuesday afternoon for this Friday's clash with the New Zealand Warriors.

It means Hunt will back up on just 48 hours notice.

“I will play this week. I wouldn't let down my mates," Hunt reportedly told News Corp after Game 2.

“I want to come back to Queensland. It's time to come home.”

“I can understand why Dragons fans are upset.”

Hunt has until this year's trade deadline - the first Monday in August - to get an immediate release over the line if, as reported, that's what he wants.

Otherwise, he will be stuck at the joint-venture until at least the end of 2023.

The Dragons are currently anchored to the bottom of the ladder and could yet consider a player swap for Hunt if any rival clubs were willing to come to the table with a suitable option.

Hunt has become frustrated with the club's management in recent times, and the handling of Anthony Griffin, who was sacked after a string of poor performances, was believed to be the straw which broke his back.