After landing a contract extension with the Roosters earlier this year, Sydney Roosters NRLW star Jocelyn Kelleher's start to 2025 has gone from good to spectacular after being selected to make her Women's State of Origin debut for the NSW Blues.

One of four debutants to take to the field on Thursday in the Blues jumper alongside Ellie Johnston, Jayme Fressard and Abbi Church, Kelleher admits that "it's insane" what she is about to achieve in less than 36 hours.

A Central Coast product, her rugby league journey started with a bang when she won the NSWRL Women's Premiership for the Central Coast Roosters in 2020 before being handed her NRLW debut with the Roosters later that year.

Now in the prime of her career at 25, she is about to add to her accolades as the 2024 Grand Final winner prepares to take on Queensland in Game 1 of the 2025 Women's State of Origin series on Thursday night.

Speaking to Zero Tackle ahead of her Origin debut, the Roosters utility revealed that she has pinched herself several times after receiving the call-up on Friday from club coach and NSW Blues head coach John Strange.

"It's incredibly special and it's surreal to be here," Kelleher told Zero Tackle.

"I keep having to remind myself, look around and be like, oh my God, I actually get to play, so it's incredible.

"Getting the call was pretty special. I didn't really believe him at first, and I did cry when I got the call, but it's really special, so that just showed what it means to me."

Able to play a variety of different positions, Kelleher will wear the No.14 jumper and play off the interchange bench.

However, when she enters the field, she will get to share the special honour with five of her Roosters teammates - Isabelle Kelly, Jessica Sergis, Keeley Davis, Olivia Kernick and fellow debutant Jayme Fressard.

"She's [Isabelle Kelly] one of my best mates, but growing up, she was amazing and I still idolise her to this day.

"Running out onto the field together, I look up to her in every aspect.

"It's insane! I never thought this day would come. I never thought I'd play rugby league, let alone be able to play next to them, so it's really cool.