With seemingly more chaos unfolding at the Wests Tigers every day, many fans are wondering what is going on behind the scenes at the embattled club and are seeking answers.

In the wake of the drama, former chairman Lee Hagipantelis has shed light on the turmoil within the Wests Tigers.

In an interview with Wide World of Sports Radio, Hagipantelis covered a wide range of topics, importantly Benji Marshall and his place in the ordeal.

"I think Benji has been very clever in remaining quiet and keeping his head down at the moment. I think he would be very concerned what's happening in head office," Hagipantelis told the radio show.

"I don't know what his working relationship with Shane Richardson was, but he does appreciate the importance of stability in the head office, so he would be very concerned.

"But I do know that the boys are incredibly loyal to Benji, the man as opposed to the club itself, so they will be watching very carefully to see what he decides."

Another issue surrounding the Tigers is that of the Western Suburbs Magpies.

Famously, the Magpies and Balmain Tigers joined together to create the Wests Tigers at the end of 1999.

However, in recent years there has been the growing consensus of an agenda at the joint venture regarding the Magpies, and Hagipantelis provided his two cents on the matter.

"There is one fellow who now serves on the board of West Magpies who said to me directly, that the ultimate ambition was to return the Western Suburbs Magpies to the NRL," Hagipantelis said.

"I can't see it ever happening. The licence is in the name of West Tigers. It'll only be issued by the NRL as a West Tigers licence."