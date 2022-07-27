Jarome Luai has confirmed that he will play for Toa Samoa at this year's Rugby League World Cup, joining a host of Penrith team mates playing for the nation.

Luai, who is currently sidelined for 6-8 weeks with a knee injury, is a walk up start for Samoa at five-eighth, and throwing more fuel on the fire as the eligibility debate rages on.

The Panthers only had four players in the Samoan line-up for rep round, however expect a stack more to feature at the World Cup, including a host of State of Origin players.

Charlie Staines, Izack Tago, Taylan May and Spencer Leniu will be joined by Jarome Luai and Brian To'o, as well as potentially Stephen Crichton, who is yet to pledge his allegiance publicly.

Queenslander Josh Papali'i is expected to join Luai in the Samoan camp, according to International Rugby League.

Luai says that his Pacific Islander background is 'who he is' and can't wait to represent them at the World Cup, especially alongside long-time friend Brian To'o.

“I am going to play for Samoa. It is who I am, and it is how I was bought up,” Luai told nrl.com.

“I know I live in Australia, but it is just a way of life for us. We are really connected to our Polynesian side as well.

“It’s how we grew up in the Samoan community and Samoan churches. It’s instilled in us. Hopefully, we don’t get judged too badly for that.”

The premiership-winning half will take on England in the World Cup opener, though all eyes lie firmly on making the semi-finals of the tournament, or potentially going one step even further.