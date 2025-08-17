Manly Sea Eagles head coach Anthony Seibold has confirmed Reuben Garrick's season is likely over after he suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday afternoon's loss to the Wests Tigers.

The horror performance for Manly - easily one of the club's worst for the year with finals hopes now all but extinguished - came with plenty of players already missing.

Garrick, who is their first-choice goal kicker and has played both centre and wing this year, now joins the casualty list after hearing what was described as a crack in his shoulder after getting into an awkward position in a tackle.

"He gets a scan tomorrow, but it doesn't look great. Obviously, you would have seen the replays. He got his shoulder into an awkward position and he heard a crack," Seibold said on Garrick during his post-match press conference.

"It doesn't look great.

"I'd say so [season over]. We just hope it's not too serious that it then eats into the pre-season and the start of next season."

The Sea Eagles went into yesterday's game with a host of first-choice forwards missing.

Hooker Lachlan Croker, who is out concussed, was joined by Haumole Olakau'atu and Nathan Brown, as well as Josh Aloiai who may be forced to medically retire.

It's unclear when the quartet will be back, while Seibold also suggested there is no guarantee Jake Trbojevic (concussion), or Taniela Paseka (Achilles) will play again this year.

"The only update that I know about Jake [Trbojevic] is that he won't play next week, then we will get further medical advice. We won't be rushing Jake back. He has had three or four concussions over the last 12 months, so his wellbeing comes before footy by a massive distance," Seibold said.

"I don't want to talk for Jake or talk for the medical staff, but he definitely won't be playing next week.

"With regards to Taniela, there is a possibility of him being available for Round 27, but there is no NSW Cup game that weekend. If we aren't in contention for finals, we will consider whether it's the right to do to play him.

"We have no one coming back to save us over the next few weeks."

The loss to the Tigers leaves the Sea Eagles now needing other results to go their way to make the finals, with matches to be played over the final three weeks against the Dolphins (home), the St George Illawarra Dragons (away) and the New Zealand Warriors (home).