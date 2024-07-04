The Parramatta Eels have confirmed the front-rower Junior Paulo will undergo scans on Friday after he left the field during the club's loss to the Rabbitohs on Thursday evening.

Leaving the field early in the second half, Paulo picked up a lower leg injury and is set to spend a significant chunk of time on the sidelines, with head coach Trent Barrett fearing the worst.

"It doesn't look great," Barrett said after the match.

"He'll get scans tomorrow but it doesn't look good."

Paulo's injury comes after Fijian international winger Maika Sivo was ruled out for the next six weeks earlier this week with a hamstring injury.

Before being sidelined, Sivo struggled with his hamstring in recent matches. Sivo and Paulo join J'maine Hopgood, Ofahiki Ogden, Toni Mataele, and Haze Dunster on the casualty ward.