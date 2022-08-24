While James Tamou's successful downgrade means we will see the premiership-winning prop in the NRL again, beyond the next fortnight, things are still cloudy for the Wests Tigers captain.

Tamou successfully argued his way into a downgrade at the judiciary on Tuesday night, receiving just a one-week suspension for labelling the on-field referee 'f***ing incompetent'.

The former Cowboy and Panther will sit out this weekend's game against St George Illawarra at CommBank Stadium, before facing the Canberra Raiders at Leichhardt Oval the following week for his Wests Tigers swan song.

Tamou claims he was embarrassed by what he said in the final minute of a 72-6 flogging at the hands of the Sydney Roosters, and he's still unsure whether the Canberra clash will be his final match in the NRL.

“To play one more time with them will be unreal, I’m pretty happy with that," Tamou told the press following his judiciary win.

“If it’s my last game in the NRL, I’m not too sure.

“We’ll see where the off-season goes. Who knows, it could be the last time I suit up on Sunday. Everything is on the table, including retirement.”