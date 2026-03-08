The NRL rumour mill rarely sleeps, with speculation burning that Penrith could be engineering a blockbuster player swap with the Parramatta Eels.

The chatter began when former Eel Justin Horo lit the fuse on SEN Radio on Thursday, proposing that the Panthers might be willing to part ways with Izack Tago in exhcnage for the exiled Zac Lomax.

The three-time premiership winner was demoted to the bench before the Panthers faced the Brisbane Broncos on Friday night, promoting Thomas Jenkins to the left wing and shuffling Paul Alamoti into Tago's right centre spot.

Tago did not play in the game.

The Panthers centre played on the wing in NSW Cup and in the 20-16 win over the North Sydney Bears, he had 21 runs for 208 metres, 98 post contact metres, 3 tackle breaks and 3 offloads.

Speaking to ABC Radio post-match, a relaxed Yeo was having none of the drama.

"I haven't heard anything about that," he said.

"I love having Izack Tago as part of our team … I'd be very surprised if that was the case."

Whether Yeo's dismissal was genuine ignorance or captainly discretion, only time will tell, and with Lomax still in limbo, the Tago rumur won't go away quietly.