Papua New Guinea's sports minister Kinoka Feo has displayed his desire to have the Chiefs open their NRL campaign in the bright lights of Sin City in 2028.

With the NRL's intent to globalise the code, Feo believes it will be an excellent opportunity for the club to hit the ground running.

When speaking with the Sydney Morning Herald, Feo wants the side to contribute as it would generate hype among the PNG locals and build a sense of excitement around the nation for their team.

“Obviously, they will want the best from within the NRL but for Papua New Guineans, coming to the world stage would be something huge,” he said.

“It would stir the imaginations of our young people. It would be something to look forward to. Just to get them to a place like Las Vegas or anywhere else on the world stage would be an inspiration for young people.”

The Chiefs will enter the competition in an agreement like no other beforehand, with the Australian government pledging a $600 million deal, which will see the PNG economy benefit tremendously.

Players will be living tax-free and housed in gated, resort-like compounds with their families as incentives to relocate to the Melanesian country.

Feo flew to Las Vegas this week to speak with ARL Chairman Peter V'landys and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo about the possibility of having the side debut their franchise on American soil.

The sports minister is also keen to get Wayne Bennett on board to kick off their campaign, saying the super coach is exactly what the club needs to hit the ground running, as he did at the Dolphins.

“I think [Bennett] is adventurous. He wants to try something new. I'm not sure what the board and the NRL will think but from my point of view and the government's point of view we want the best person who can help our team not just come and compete but also make it the finals. We're open to anybody but the best person for the job. ”

He also issued a message to any player considering the switch to PNG.

“They [will] treat you like a king. You won't get that reception back in Australia . You'll be valued and supported like you've never felt before. And the impact they will have on the community will be huge," Keo added.