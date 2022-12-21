He's only been out of the game for one season, but there are reports that former Sydney Roosters and Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck could be considering an NRL return after an underwhelming first year in rugby union.

The 2018 Dally M Medal winner was long considered a certainty to return to the 15-a-side game at some point, following the likes of Sam Burgess and Lote Tiquiri among others, who each enjoyed relative success.

But according to WWOS, Tuivasa-Sheck hasn't been impressed with his first season playing for the Auckland Blues in the Super Rugby and local competitions, having struggled to make it into the All Blacks side and being given little chance to showcase his abilities in limited opportunities.

Tuivasa-Sheck's final season in the NRL came to an abrupt end, when the star fullback was forced to leave the Warriors in mid-June – months before his original departure date.

COVID travel restrictions created uncertainty over his ability to return to New Zealand when the 2021 season had finished, thanks to the Trans-Tasman ‘bubble' – the same arrangement that left the Warriors playing out of Queensland until the final stages of the 2022 season.

Despite the reports of unrest, it seems unlikely that RTS will seek an early release from the final year of his rugby contract – but there's a strong belief that he could return to the NRL if something doesn't change in the next 12 months.

While the Warriors are unlikely to be able to compete for his signature, it's been suggested that the Dolphins could lead the race for his signature following their repeated failed attempts to land a marquee fullback.