Despite having their hands routinely full in regards to retaining their own star, the Newcastle Knights have reportedly become the latest player to enter the market for Cameron Munster's services.

While still contracted to the Storm until the cessation of the 2023 season, the in-form Queenslander remains likely to continue his purple reign in the short term, even if his underwhelming extension offer was declined recently.

However, according to claims from News Corp, the club from the Hunter region is now one of seven teams, including the Dolphins, that are circling the 27-year-old playmaker.

Though yet to publically comment on any baited hook they have cast in Munster's direction, if these reports are proven to be correct, their interest in the six-time Kangaroo may well act as a concession that Kalyn Ponga may be heading for the exit.

With an option to remain a Knight written into his contract, the Adam O'Brien lead club is still yet to learn whether their helmeted star will stay on or head north to link up with Wayne Bennett's expansion side.

But given the 23-year-old has met with the master coach within the past month, Newcastle can be forgiven for sounding the internal alarm bells.

Munster is also being pursued by Bennett, but with an inability to open official talks until at least November 1, the Redcliffe-based club is currently caught in a limbo of sorts trying to sign their opening marquee star.

While there remains a real chance that the Rockhampton product will link up with his former Origin boss, Storm CEO Justin Rodski has publically claimed that their mustachioed stand-off will be kept on at AAMI Park next year.

“Cameron‘s a contracted player and a required player for the 2023 season,’’ Rodski said.

“He’s playing some really good footy and contributing really well to the team.

“The Melbourne Storm haven‘t provided permission for Cameron Munster’s management to talk to other clubs about an early release.

“We’re not getting caught up in what’s been said or hasn’t been said.

“We’re just focused on this year and next year and what happens after that? Well, we’ll wait and see.”

Adding further intrigue to the already captivating chance of Munster donning red and blue is built from the fact that the dual premiership star is known to O'Brien from his days as Craig Bellamy's assistant.