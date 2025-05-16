A member of the South Sydney Rabbitohs forward pack has reportedly agreed to a new deal after taking his game to a new level over the past couple of seasons.

Over the past 18 months, the Rabbitohs haven't had much success due to a number of reasons, but particularly injuries to key players, which have failed to see them run out with a fully fit line-up for some time.

While injuries have seen them underperform on the NRL ladder, it has allowed other players to stand up and grasp their opportunities with both hands.

One of these players is five-time Cook Islands international Davvy Moale.

Beginning his career with the club in 2021, he has taken his game to new heights over the past couple of seasons and is currently off-contract at the end of 2025 alongside nine others.

These other players are Alex Johnston, Ben Lovett, Cody Walker, Haizyn Mellars, Jacob Host, Josh Schuster, Shaquai Mitchell, Siliva Havili and Thomas Fletcher.

Without a deal for next season, News Corp is reporting that Moale has agreed to a new contract that will see him remain at the South Sydney Rabbitohs for an extra 12 months until the end of 2026.

According to the publication, Rabbitohs officials were hoping to retain him on a longer deal, but the one-year extension will allow him to talk with rival teams from November 1, including the newest expansion side, Perth Bears, who will enter the competition in 2027.

"People don't understand how young he is, but he's got a massive future ahead of him. Some people got a little bit of a taste for what he's about," Moale's teammate Keaon Kolomatangi previously told Zero Tackle about the 22-year-old.