The Gold Coast Titans have shocked the rugby league community by going undefeated in the 2026 Pre-Season Challenge, upsetting the Dolphins and Melbourne Storm.

Their 42-12 demolition of the Storm in week three of the pre-season has given fans plenty to be excited about for this season.

Only missing out on $100k by a few offloads, the Titans' attack found gaps, even when Melbourne pinned them in their own half early.

Beau Fermor, Phillip Sami and Arama Hau crossed over for the Titans to give them the 16-12 lead by halftime.

The second half belonged to Jaylan De Groot, who scored a late double to finish off the Storm, leaving a statement that this team will be a serious threat this season.

The Titans' performance was more than just scoring.

Their forwards, led by Moeaki Fotuaika and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, laid a strong platform with consistent carries and metres, while the defence held the Storm scoreless after halftime.

The combination of attack and defence demonstrated the discipline and structure Josh Hannay is instilling in the side, giving fans confidence that opponents will have to take the Gold Coast seriously.

One of the most exciting aspects of the game was the emergence of young talent.

Siale Faeamani, arriving from Penrith Panthers on a two-year development deal, made the most of his opportunities.

The 21-year-old winger, who had only played three reserve grade games, scored a crucial try just after the break and looks set for a promotion to the Gold Coast Titans' top 30.

With Brian Kelly joining the Parramatta Eels and Alofiana Khan-Pereira to the New Zealand Warrriors, Faeamani is already stepping into the big shoes left behind.

Back-rower Arama Hau also impressed, contributing to the scoreboard, while Cooper Bai made a dominant second-half run that reinforced why the Titans were desperate to re-sign him.

The spine looked sharper than ever with AJ Brimson at five-eighth and Jayden Campbell at halfback controlling the game and setting up multiple tries.

Brimson's left-edge combination with Fermor is beginning to look like one of the Titans' key attacking weapons, while Keano Kini, returning from a season-ending neck injury, impressed in limited minutes by running 118 metres before being rested, showing he will be a major weapon with some games under his belt this season.

Another huge standout was former Bulldog Kurtis Morrin, who contributed massively for the Titans in the second half.

Used primarily as a middle rotation forward, Morrin brought high energy from the moment he entered the contest.

What stood out most was his line speed and intent in defence.

The Titans have been criticised in recent seasons for a lack of technical execution and leaking points through the ruck ad missing tackles in succession, but Morrin's work around the play-the-ball helped tighten that area.

He consistently got off the line early, forced Melbourne's ball-players to move laterally, and make his tackles stick.

There were no lazy efforts, every contact had purpose.

His carries were direct at the line and efficient, aimed at resetting momentum rather than breaking the line.

He ran hard at the inside shoulders of Storm defenders, ensuring quick play-the-balls and opening up the field to pass the ball to players like De Groot to play in open space as he found gaps to finish long-range plays for tries.

Morrin allowed the Titans' halves to play on the front foot, playing a contribution in the 40 tackle breaks and eight line breaks the team had against the Storm.

Another player looking for opportunity joining from another club is Lachlan Ilias, who maintained the technicality the Titans have been building against the Dolphins and Storm.

Ilias has been able to improve his composure, steering the Titans around the pack and maintaining the tempo that had already put Melbourne on the back foot.

His kicking game has been tidy and controlled, consistently forcing the Dolphins and Storm to work out of their own end rather than handing them easy yardage.

Defensively, Ilias held his own in the line, showing improved physicality and willingness to make repeat tackles on his edge and in the middle third.

The Titans sent a strong message in this pre-season.

They combined structure and creativity, demonstrated improved defensive resilience, and allowed young players to shine alongside the first grade group.

Under Hannay, the team is building confidence and cohesion, suggesting they could be one of the most entertaining sides in the NRL this season.

While the Storm remain a top-tier threat, the Titans have showed quickly they are ready put themselves in a fighter's chance and their performance against the Storm could be a preview of the excitement to come.