A late omission from the Panthers' clash against the New Zealand Warriors in week one of the finals, teammate Brian To'o has revealed Izack Tago's status for this weekend's clash.

The centre has had a horror run of injuries this season and succumbed to a pectoral injury during a training session in the lead-up to the qualifying final.

This wasn't the first time he had encountered a pectoral injury, with Tago already missing six weeks with a pectoral injury earlier this year and missing another seven due to a hamstring injury.

“It just depends, he's got some niggles but I'd probably rule him out,” To'o told News Corp.

Luke Garner is set to take Tago's place in the centres just like two weeks ago against the New Zealand Warriors if he is unfit to take part in the match on Friday night.

Tago has been in excellent form this season but has missed a plethora of games after recently re-signing to the club until the end of 2025 in the middle of last season.

"Penrith is everything to me; it's home," Tago recently told Zero Tackle.

"I think that's a massive part of the culture we have here like it's a homegrown club, and most of the players are all juniors that's come up through Penrith.

"So it's home for everyone, and we try and give back to the fans as much as possible.

"I would always choose to stay if I had the option."