Jacob Kiraz's rising campaign has suffered a sharp interruption, with the Canterbury flyer facing up to six weeks on the sidelines after suffering a calf injury during the Bulldogs' most recent outing.

The 22-year-old had surged back into form after overcoming a pre-season back injury and was building genuine momentum for a possible Origin debut.

Jacob Kiraz is reportedly facing at least a month on the sidelines after suffering a “significant calf injury” (via @Danny_Weidler) Quite an effort from Kiraz to finish the game on Friday night. Moderate grade calf strains (partial tear) often involve a 4-6 week recovery. pic.twitter.com/tSfYMX6tPY — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) May 18, 2025

The setback comes at a cruel time for both player and club.

Kiraz played through the injury in Friday night's game but has appeared to have suffered a moderate-grade strain.

Recovery from that level of calf damage typically ranges between four and six weeks.

Earlier, Nine broke the story, reporting the injury as “significant” and forecasting an absence of at least a month.

Kiraz had re-emerged as a serious contender for a NSW Blues jersey, with Zac Lomax under an injury cloud and Blues selectors weighing up their outside back stocks.

That possibility is now in doubt, with Game I of the series looming on May 28.

Depending on how rehab progresses, a late Origin series appearance cannot be ruled out entirely.

Before the injury, Kiraz had returned to the Bulldogs' starting side in Round 5 and wasted no time reminding everyone of his quality.

His standout showing in Magic Round included a hat-trick against the Titans, drawing praise for his backfield carries and defensive commitment.

Coach Cameron Ciraldo had noted Kiraz's effort areas as a benchmark for the squad.

