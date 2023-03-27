Another weekend of injuries and suspensions has left plenty of clubs searching for answers as they prepare to name their teams for Round 5.

From Parramatta's question in the forwards, big calls Tim Sheens needs to make and the Cowboys' headache as more players prepare to sit out, there will be plenty to look out for at 4pm (AEDT) this afternoon when all 16 teams drop for Round 5.

Here is all the latest in team news and rumours.

Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels

Sydney Roosters

A fairly easy one to start this week, because the Roosters had the bye in Round 4. Trent Robinson should elect to start Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Brandon Smith for Fletcher Baker and Jake Turpin respectively after a pair of late swaps were made ahead of the Round 3 win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Parramatta Eels

Junior Paulo will miss out for the next fortnight after being suspended for a high shot - although there are plenty of arguments he should be looking at longer than a fortnight. Expect Makahesi Makatoa to slot into the starting side, while Jirah Momoisea will join the bench. Jakob Arthur continues to be a chance at playing, although less so now after Brandon Hands' debut, with the youngster likely to keep his spot.

Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers

Canberra Raiders

Jamal Fogarty will return from a stomach bug for the Raiders on what was a one-week lay-off, however, it'll be a straight swap for Jack Wighton, who is set to miss the next two weeks suspended. That means Matt Frawley will move from halfback to five-eighth, although Brad Schneider is also a chance of filling the role. Jordan Rapana is back from suspension and should replace James Schiller on the wing, with Albert Hopoate retaining his spot until Nick Cotric can return.

Penrith Panthers

Soni Luke will sit out for the next 11 days in a crushing blow for the Panthers. Tyrone Peachey is the most likely man to slot onto the bench as the utility in his absence, although Jack Cogger has been in the squad and could be another option. Liam Martin will return too, most likely at the expense of Liam Garner, given Zac Hosking was outstanding last week. The other option is for Garner to play from the bench, with Matt Eisenhuth dropping out.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Melbourne Storm

South Sydney Rabbitohs

With Jai Arrow still to miss out, the only change for the Rabbitohs will be the return of Hame Sele. He should slot back into the side for Ben Lovett and could start with Thomas Burgess or Michael Chee Kam moving back to the bench.

Melbourne Storm

No changes are expected for the Storm, who beat the Tigers last week. Marion Seve and George Jennings are ready to go if need but, but will find it hard to push their way into the side.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Newcastle Knights

Manly Sea Eagles

Lachlan Croker should make his return after a one-week absence for the Sea Eagles. That will see Karl Lawton potentially drop straight out of the side, with Kaeo Weekes to keep his spot. Tolutau Koula is out with an MCL injury, and that could see Morgan Harper come back into the side unless coach Anthony Seibold elects to start Ben Trbojevic. That would open up a bench spot, which could either be retained by Lawton or be handed to either Toafofa Sipley or Ben Condon, who is still waiting for a club debut.

Newcastle Knights

Kurt Mann will miss out with a concussion for the Knights in what will be the only change. Expect Leo Thompson to shift to lock, and either Jack Hetherington or Mat Croker to start up front, while Jack Johns would likely claim the vacant spot on the pine.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs The Dolphins

St George Illawarra Dragons

Big questions loom for the Dragons, but Anthony Griffin is unlikely to pull the trigger on mass changes. Jack de Belin will be back though, likely at the expense of Josh Kerr or Zane Musgrove on the bench.

The Dolphins

Sean O'Sullivan and Tesi Niu will both miss out for the Dolphins, with the half rupturing his pectoral muscle and Niu suffering a knee injury that he played through against the Broncos last Friday. Isaiya Katoa will slot back in for the Dolphins, although who out of he and Anthony Milford plays six and seven is up in the air. Niu is likely to be replaced by either Edrick Lee, who has returned through the QLD Cup, or Robert Jennings. Jeremy Marshall-King will be back too, moving Mason Teague back to the bench and Kodi Nikorima or Ray Stone out of the side.

Brisbane Broncos vs Wests Tigers

Brisbane Broncos

The Broncos aren't expected to make any changes this week.

Wests Tigers

There remains a mystery at the Tigers over John Bateman's fitness. He is likely to be named, but if not, Shawn Blore will start and Justin Matamua will join the bench. There are also questions over the backline. Adam Doueihi is likely to stay at fullback, but Daine Laurie could drop off the bench with Jake Simpkin returning. Laurie had an average performance in the NSW Cup on the weekend after playing just nine minutes from the bench for the Tigers on Friday against the Storm.

Cronulla Sharks vs Wests Tigers

Cronulla Sharks

The Sharks aren't expected to make any changes this week after their thrashing of the Dragons.

New Zealand Warriors

Plenty of questions at the Warriors, the main one being over Tohu Harris, who is expected to miss at least one week with a knee injury. He will be replaced in the run-on side by Mitch Barnett, who returns from a neck injury. Wayde Egan will return from a concussion, pushing Freddy Lussick out of the side, while Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is also due back and could take the spot of Edward Kosi or Marcelo Montoya in the backline. Josh Curran should also be back in the 17, with Tom Ale the likely one to drop out.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs North Queensland Cowboys

Canterbury Bulldogs

The Bulldogs will be without Fa'amanu Brown who has picked up an elbow injury. Either Jackson Topine or Josh Reynolds will slot onto the bench in his place. The bench was also severely outmuscled against the Warriors, and Jayden Okunbor could drop off. If Topine and Reynolds both don't play, Kurtis Morrin could be a chance. Tevita Pangai Junior is tipped to be at least another week away but is also an outside chance.

North Queensland Cowboys

Todd Payten has plenty of issues to sort through here. Jeremiah Nanai will be out for a fortnight after being suspended for a dangerous tackle, while Murray Taulagi, James Tamou and Gehamat Shibasaki are all out injured. Nanai will be replaced by Heilum Luki in the starting side, while Peta Hiku returns for Shibasaki. Brendan Elliott will take Taulagi's place on the wing. Luki's promotion and Tamou's absence leave two bench spots, with Taniela Sadrugu and Riley Price a chance of debuting, fighting for the spots likely against the more experienced Mitchell Dunn.