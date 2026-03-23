There are injury concerns for the NRL's premier front rower, with The Courier Mail reporting Payne Haas trained with the Broncos' rehab crew on Monday.\n\nIt will be a Brisbane showdown this weekend when the Broncos host the Dolphins at Suncorp Stadium; however, an injury cloud surrounds Haas and a few others.\n\nHaas is expected to play this weekend, despite being restricted in the earlier sessions through the week.\n\nCorey Jensen trained alongside Haas after pulling up sore from the Broncos' thrilling win at AAMI Park against the Storm on Friday night.\n\nBrisbane is taking a precautionary approach with Haas, placing it down to "load management" as to why he was separated from the main playing group.\n\nDespite worries about Haas, the Broncos are set to welcome back Adam Reynolds this weekend. The skipper has recovered from a rib injury that saw him miss the win in Melbourne.\n\nIt gives Michael Maguire a selection headache, with veteran Ben Hunt stepping into the halfback duties last weekend and doing a terrific job steering their side around as the chief playmaker.\n\nMaguire told Code Sports that he may introduce a halves rotation during the season in a bid to keep the two experienced players an opportunity to stay fit.\n\n"If it's required down the track, we'll certainly look at it," Maguire said.\n\nJack Gosiewski will also return from HIA protocols after sustaining a head knock a fortnight ago.