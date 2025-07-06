The New South Wales Blues have a third injury issue ahead of Game 3 of the 2025 State of Origin series, with Stefano Utoikamanu joining the list of players in doubt for the game.

While it's understood Blues officials are confident all three will play, all of Melbourne Storm prop Utoikamanu, Brisbane Broncos starting prop Payne Haas and Penrith Panthers star winger Brian To'o are on modified build-ups.

According to Channel 9s Danny Weidler, Utoikamanu ran through Saturday's training session on his own with the team physio, and looked cautious with a compression bandage on his calf.

To'o and Haas, who are battling knee and back problems respectively, also trained on their own, although Weidler said they were showing improvement.

"Stefano Utoikamanu doing some training on his own under the watch of the team physio. Watched him closely in the warm-up, and he looks a bit cautious, wearing a compression bandage on his calf. Payne Haas and Brian To'o trained separately - both looking better than previous days," Weidler wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Blues' biggest concern coming into camp was To'o, with Canterbury Bulldogs winger Jacob Kiraz named as the 18th man and on standby.

Penrith prop Lindsay Smith is also on standby as the 19th man for the forward duo, while Bradman Best is the other player in the 20-man squad.

The Blues are no stranger to managing injuries throughout this series, with Haas and Stephen Crichton both in doubt until the day of Game 1, before both turned in excellent performances for Laurie Daley's side who took the series opener on enemy soil in Brisbane.

New South Wales lost Game 2 in Perth though, setting up a decider in Sydney on Wednesday evening.

The build-up to Game 3 hasn't just been hampered by injuries, with Utoikamanu also misreading his flight information on Monday and getting into camp late as a result, while Haas was also delayed leaving Brisbane as he sought treatment and advice for his back problem.