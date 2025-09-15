The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed Billy Walters has suffered damage to his ACL during Sunday afternoon's win over the Canberra Raiders.

In a game that wound up lasting 94 minutes before Walters' halves partner Ben Hunt was able to sink a winning field goal to book a critical week off, the hooker who has played five-eighth in recent weeks owing to injuries elsewhere in the Brisbane system played all 94 minutes.

The Broncos have not put a return timeline on Walters for his ACL damage, and it's understood it is not a full rupture; however, News Corp is reporting his season is over.

The Broncos will have an easy fix in their final two games, though, with Adam Reynolds finally set to be cleared to return from a hamstring injury.

He will likely slot straight back into the halfback role, with Ezra Mam an outside chance of returning to play at five-eighth.

If he does, Ben Hunt would shuffle into the number nine, with Cory Paix back to the bench and Tyson Smoothy out of the side.

If he doesn't, then Hunt will remain at five-eighth in a halves combination alongside Reynolds, which is how the Red Hill-based outfit started the year when Ezra Mam was suspended.

Elsewhere, the Broncos have confirmed they are waiting for scans on Brendan Piakura, who suffered a suspected facial injury and didn't take part in the second half against the Raiders on Sunday.

If he is ruled out, Jaiyden Hunt would likely be promoted into the starting side for the club's preliminary final against either the Canterbury Bulldogs or Penrith Panthers in a fortnight.

Brisbane have confirmed Xavier Willison will be fit to return from a broken arm for that match, adding to their size off the bench. He could either take the vacant position or replace mid-season signing Ben Talty.