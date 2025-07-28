The Melbourne Storm have confirmed the future of 2024 Dally M Medal winner Jahrome Hughes which could ensure the departure of Jonah Pezet from the club.\r\n\r\nA ten-time New Zealand international, Hughes has turned his back on a potential $1.5 million payday from the Perth Bears to remain at the Storm inking a four-year contract extension until the end of the 2030 NRL season.\r\n\r\nThe long-term deal means Hughes will see out the rest of his career in Storm colours and add to his 165 matches for the club having moved there in 2017 after stints with the Gold Coast Titans and North Queensland Cowboys.\r\n\r\n\u201cI'm delighted to extend my contract with Storm for another four years. I absolutely love this Club, it's become a second family to me, and Melbourne feels like home," Hughes said.\r\n\r\n\u201cThis group of players, coaches, and staff is incredibly special, and I'm determined to achieve more success in the purple jersey.\r\n\r\n"I'm excited for what lies ahead and the memories still to come.\u201d\r\n\r\nWhile the current Dally M Medal winner has re-signed, it further puts the future of young halfback Jonah Pezet in the air.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_151278" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 14: Jonah Pezet of the Storm runs the ball during the round seven NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and Melbourne Storm at 4 Pines Park on April 14, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nDespite re-signing with Melbourne until the end of 2029, Pezet, who missed a large chunk of time in the last 18 months with injury but is rated as one of the best young halves in the game, has a clause in his deal that allows him to test the open market early if Hughes is re-signed beyond the end of 2026.\r\n\r\nThere will be plenty of interest on the market for Pezet, who could find himself looking for a new home, although reports suggest he would prefer to stay in Melbourne.\r\n\r\nWhile Pezet won't resign himself to reserve grade for the next four seasons, he could yet play at five-eighth if the Storm elect to let Cameron Munster go early.\r\n\r\nThe new Queensland Maroons State of Origin captain has been linked with a move to the Perth Bears, although the new expansion club will need permission to speak with him from the Storm, given he is contracted in the Victorian capital until the end of 2027.\r\n\r\nShould the Storm grant it, though, the Bears will be able to blow all rival clubs out of the water when it comes to salary, given they have a blank book.\r\n\r\nThat could well be the only way for Melbourne to retain Pezet, who is seen as a future of the club given his enormous talent.\r\n\r\nThe former junior Origin player will likely be in Melbourne for 2026 regardless given the late nature of the timeline, and that the contract clause only spoke about Hughes being re-signed beyond the end of 2026.