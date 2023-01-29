Bailey Butler isn't a name too many rugby league fans are familiar with, however, following this year's All Stars bout, the prop is hoping that will all change.

After plying his trade in reserve grade with Redcliffe for half a decade, you could forgive Butler for throwing the towel in. Saying enough is enough, and walking away from his dreams.

Yet, it wasn't until Butler actually did decide to give it all away that veteran coach Wayne Bennett would pick up the phone, asking Bailey if he'd like to train with the Dolphins over the summer.

And according to Butler, things didn't go quite to plan initially.

“It was good, right up until the second week,” Butler revealed to The Daily Telegraph.

“I did my plantar fasciitis under my foot and didn't come back to training until three weeks ago. So it wasn't really a red-hot crack with them.”

When one door was slammed shut, another opened for the front-rower, this time in the form of a different Maroons icon - Matty 'Mango' Bowen.

“He's asked me before to play some carnivals here and there, but this time he told me I was being strongly considered to play in the Indigenous All Stars game,” Butler says.

“That was a week before the teams were announced and I was nervous and anxious for that phone call the whole week.

“Then when the real call came, I was shocked, then had a lot of adrenaline.

“This game means a lot. It's representing my people, my family, my mob.”

It opens plenty of doors for Butler, none least an NRL opportunity for the middle forward, with every untried rookie thrown into the All Stars arena either going on to debut that same season, or the one following.

Chris Grevsmuhl, Josh Kerr and Shaquai Mitchell all debuted within months of their All Stars inclusions, while Manly forward Zac Saddler had to wait until the following season to get a run.

Wiremu Greig did the same for their Maori counterparts in 2021, included into the representative match before making his NRL debut for Parramatta eight weeks later.

Butler is hoping to earn the same opportunity.

“I moved down to Redcliffe. I was there for five years. But yeah, I got a bit frustrated and then moved back home in 2020 because I had a family,” he said.

“I'd kind of had enough of it. I kept pushing but nothing was happening for me.

“Honestly, two years ago I wasn't considering being back and playing footy. But I had another crack and I had a pretty good year last year.

“Then I realised I might have a chance of getting something.”

Butler is likely to come off the bench for Indigenous All Stars, and don't be surprised to see the prop earn big minutes with the side light for front-rowers, calling Ryan James out of retirement for selection.