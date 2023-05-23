The in-form Tristan Sailor is set to make his Brisbane Broncos' club debut on Saturday in Napier against the New Zealand Warriors.

It'll mark an incredible return to the top of the sport for the son of Wendell Sailor, having last played first-grade football with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The 24-year-old was a regular feature in the Dragons' NSW Cup outfit, and was named to the reserve grade team of the year in 2019 - despite that, he made just five appearances for the club.

Blessed with incredible top speed, agility and a high rugby league IQ, Sailor was rubbed out of the game from the end of the 2020 season as charges of sexual assault were brought against him. In March last year, he was found not guilty of all charges.

He was then handed a rugby league lifeline at the Broncos, playing for the Souths Logan Magpies in the QLD Cup at the back-end of last year, and the start of the new campaign.

While Reece Walsh's form has kept him out of first-grade to date, it's that same form which opens the door for a Broncos' club debut against the Warriors on Saturday afternoon in Napier as Walsh sits in Origin camp according to News Corp, with Sailor's own form set to see him selected at fullback for Kevin Walters' understrength side, who are also missing Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan and Thomas Flegler.

Sailor has been in incredible form at QLD Cup level.

In nine games for the Magpies this year, of which the club have won six and drawn another two, Sailor has scored three tries, assisted another nine, and made a staggering 205 metres per game.

Solid in defence, he has also come up with 13 offloads and 7 line break assists to go with 5 line breaks and 37 tackle breaks of his own.

Playing in the side as the talented Blake Mozer, who himself could push for a first-grade debut before the end of the year, the Magpies sit second on the QLD Cup table only behind the Burleigh Bears.

Teams for Round 12 in the NRL will be named at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday afternoon.