Connelly Lemuelu is reportedly set to become the second player to agree to a contract extension at expansion club the Dolphins.

The NRL's 17th club, who are preparing to play the St George Illawarra Dragons this weekend, have made an unexpectedly positive start to their existence in the competition, winning all of their first three games against the Sydney Roosters, Canberra Raiders and Newcastle Knights, before pushing the undefeated Brisbane Broncos all the way to the finish line last weekend despite injuries and suspensions impacting their 17.

One of the breakout stars under the coaching of Wayne Bennett has been former centre turned second-rower Connell Lemuelu.

Unable to break into the North Queensland Cowboys' best 17 during his time in Townsville, the 24-year-old Auckland-born forward has now played all four games, with the first two off the bench, and the last two in the starting side.

According to News Corp, his impressive performances will buy him an extra season in Redcliffe, with the club set to confirm a contract extension.

Lemuelu is already contracted through to the end of the 2024 season with the Dolphins, meaning the new deal will see him remain in the south of Queensland until at least the end of 2025.

After 24 games with the Cowboys since his 2020 debut, Lemuelu elected to make the switch south to Redcliffe where he has already played as many games in 2023 as he did for the entirety of 2022 at NRL level.

Stuck in Townsville behind the likes of Jeremiah Nanai, Heilum Luki and last year's signing in Luciano Leilua, as well as Tom Gilbert, who has also made the switch to Redcliffe but transitioned into the middle, Lemuelu's opportunities to express his talent were few and far between.

Called into the Round 1 squad at the last minute for the Dolphins' inaugural game, he made himself undroppable and could become a permanent fixture of Bennett's side as he angles towards a contract extension.

A deal through to the end of 2025 would see him join Jeremy Marshall-King as the club's only re-contracted player after joining ahead of the inaugural season.

The Dolphins take on the Dragons on Saturday evening in Wollongong as they begin life without Sean O'Sullivan, who will spend the next three months recovering from a pectoral muscle injury.