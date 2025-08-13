The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed the re-signing of outside back Clayton Faulalo on a two-year contract extension.

Faulalo was originally due to be off-contract at the end of this season and has been able to negotiate with rival outfits since November 1 last year, but has now decided to stick solid with Manly, where he will remain until at least the end of 2027.

In what has been his first year as part of the Top 30 playing roster on the Northern Beaches, the winger has been on the fringe of the first-grade side for much of the year, generally only one unavailability away from being included, whether that be on the bench or in the starting side.

That has led to him playing 11 NRL games so far, with seven of those coming this year. That follows being the NSW Cup's leading try-scorer in 2023.

The 25-year-old was praised for his work ethic and versatility by coach Anthony Seibold.

“Clayton is a bit of a late developer at 25, but he's now played a number of games with us in the top grade,” Seibold said in a club statement confirming the news.

"He's shown great versatility and has a very good attitude and work ethic.

“We certainly feel Clayton's best performances are in front of him.”

The signing means Manly will head into 2026 with a stable back five. All of Faulalo, Reuben Garrick, Lehi Hopoate, Tolutau Koula, Jason Saab and Tom Trbojevic are signed into next year, although the club are yet to make calls on fringe players Aaron Schoupp, Tommy Talau and Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega.

Talau has generally been either equal or ahead of Faulalo in the pecking order this year. If he does leave, there is a chance the 25-year-old will see more first-grade next year, with Manly's only outside signing for 2026 at this stage being Jamal Fogarty to take over from Daly Cherry-Evans at halfback.

Faulalo said he was "thrilled" to lock in the new deal.

“I've really enjoyed my time here at Manly over the past few years," Faulalo said.

"I'm thrilled to lock in this new deal.

“It's a great group to be a part of, and I look forward to doing my bit to help make us the very best we can be.”

Faulalo is one of three re-signings for Manly, with Ethan Bullemor and Corey Waddell also committing to the club in the forward pack through to 2029 and 2027, respectively.

Talau, Schoupp and Vaega are joined by Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Dean Matterson and Siosiua Taukeiaho as the club's currently off-contract contingent.