One of five new arrivals at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, outside back Edward Kosi admits that he is "pretty excited" that he has been granted the opportunity to play for the club and is looking forward to the latest challenge of his career.

Signed by the club in August on a two-year contract, Kosi decided to take his talents to the Rabbitohs after constantly finding himself on the fringe of the New Zealand Warriors first-grade side.

Despite managing 19 tries in 36 matches, he was never able to cement a regular spot in the line-up and was set to move further down the Warriors' pecking order next season following the arrival of Alofiana Khan-Periera and Sio Kali slowly progressing through the ranks.

This saw him make the move to the Maroubra-based outfit until the end of 2027 where he intends to contend with the likes of Alex Johnston, Campbell Graham and Isaiah Tass for a spot in the back-line.

Speaking ahead of the 2026 NRL season, Kosi admitted that while it was hard to say farewell to his former teammates, he is looking forward to the challenge of joining the Rabbitohs.

"It'll be good for me with the change of scenery," Kosi told Zero Tackle.

"I've played all my footy here at the Warriors and I'm proud of that but got a new opportunity for me to come over here and play some footy here and under Wayne [Bennett]. I'm pretty excited.

"I played a lot of my junior footy with these boys at the Warriors, so to win the NSW Cup final was probably the cherry on top."

Finishing near the bottom of the ladder in back-to-back seasons, the Rabbitohs will be looking to reclaim a spot in the top-eight and play during the NRL Finals series in 2026.