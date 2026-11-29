Hudson Young has become the first of the Papua New Guinea Chiefs' inaugural signings to openly admit the financial incentives behind his decision to join the NRL's newest club.

The Canberra Raiders forward has confirmed money was the driving force behind his decision to leave the nation's capital after the 2027 season, with the lucrative tax-free exemptions proving too good to turn down.

Young has agreed to a two-year deal understood to be worth a combined $2 million, with the tax-free arrangement providing a significant financial incentive for players willing to make the move to Port Moresby.

The agreement between the Australian and PNG governments currently allows the tax-free exemptions to remain in place until June 30, 2035.

“The main reason is the money. I'm not going to beat around the bush and lie about that stuff. It's why I made the decision,” Young told Channel Nine.

His candid admission comes just a day after fellow recruit Sam Walker outlined his reasons for joining the Chiefs, taking a considerably different approach when discussing his move.

"To be part of the first ever NRL side in PNG, help shape the culture and identity of a new club, and represent an entire nation that is so passionate about rugby league is going to be incredibly powerful," Walker stated.

Walker has followed the stance taken by several other players who have signed with the expansion club, placing the opportunity to represent Papua New Guinea and help establish its inaugural NRL team at the forefront of their decisions.

However, Young's honesty has been welcomed by fans, with his willingness to openly acknowledge the financial motivation providing a different perspective on the growing recruitment drive.

His comments also raise questions over the Chiefs' public stance that the tax-free exemptions are not the main reason for signings.

PNG Chiefs CEO Lorna McPherson took to her LinkedIn on the weekend to discuss the exemptions and their stance on why it isn't 'everything'.

"Let me be clear about tax. Yes, PNG Chiefs players pay no income tax. It is an incentive. It was designed as one, by two governments, for ten years. I have never pretended otherwise," McPherson wrote.

"And let me be clear about the rest. We have the same salary cap as everyone else. Same cap. Same rules. Every contract registered with the NRL.

"Now let me tell you what tax can't buy. Papua New Guinea is the only country on earth where rugby league is the national sport. More than 800 languages. A thousand tribes. One game.

"But it isn't the game that gets them. It's the people."

The financial package available to players has been one of the most significant talking points surrounding the club's recruitment, with several high-profile names committing to the project ahead of its 2028 entry into the competition.

While the opportunity to represent an entire nation will undoubtedly appeal to some recruits, Young has made it clear that, in his case, the money was simply too difficult to resist.