For the very first time in his career, Reed Mahoney will come up against his former club who he played five seasons and 101 NRL games for.

Signing with the Bulldogs to join them this season, the hooker was spotted two years ago with Phil Gould and then-coach Trent Barrett eating and talking together.

Two years on, Mahoney has wasted little time with the Dogs as he looks to get the club back in the finals picture.

Expected to be a target when he goes up against his ex-teammates and friends, Mahoney insists he is excited and ready for the challenge on Sunday afternoon.

"It's just another game," Mahoney said ahead of the game this weekend.

“When I first came to the joint on day one of pre-season, it felt like I was in the right place. I'm super proud to be here and to be a Bulldog."

The co-captain has had a great start to the season, sitting second only behind Harry Grant for most tackles made with 277.

He has also set up three tries and forced two dropouts with his improved kicking game.

Speaking at the pre-match media conference, Mahoney spoke about the difference between being at the two clubs.

At the Eels he played second-fiddle to halves Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses in attack whilst now at the Dogs he is one of the attacking creators alongside Matt Burton.

"At Parra, there are a lot of boys that are very dominating football players. They have their own right to do that, and that's fine," he added via Fox Sports.

"They're the ball runners of the team, and then you've got international forwards, international halves and an international fullback."

"For me (the biggest change is) probably running the ball a bit more and things like that."

"It's something that I'm still building and still getting right. I've got a bit more freedom to take the line on here and I'm still balancing when to run and when not to run with balancing having to make a few tackles a game."

Despite facing the Sea Eagles, Storm, Tigers, Warriors, Cowboys and Rabbitohs he will now face his biggest challenge this season.

While Mahoney gets ready for the challenge, ex-teammate Mitchell Moses spoke about what he is expecting from him this Sunday.

"He's been playing outstanding footy. He's obviously the captain over there and he's really taken that with both hands," Moses said.

"I won't be talking with him this week. It looks like he's loving his footy at the moment, so good on him."

