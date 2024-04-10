Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook has spoken for the first time after he was axed from the team by Jason Demetriou for this week's must-win match against the Cronulla Sharks.

Sitting at the bottom of the NRL ladder, Cook's omission was one of many decisions made by Demetriou for this week as he looks to save his job as head coach and win against the in-form Sharks.

Opening up about being dropped from the team, Cook has revealed his emotions after having a "tough conversation" with Demetriou.

He will be replaced by Greek international and recently re-signed young gun Peter Mamouzelos in the number nine jumper.

“Of course I'm angry – frustrated and angry; sad, all the emotions,” Cook told The Big Sports Breakfast radio show on Wednesday.

“No doubt, it shocked me. It was obviously a tough conversation (with Demetriou) in the morning.

“I want to be out there on the field doing my best to get us out of where we are. That's why I'm angry and frustrated because I want to be out there with them.

“But I can't mope around. All I can do is focus on my game, where I can be better and work harder to get back. I'm confident I'll be back.”

Two games away from achieving the 200-NRL game milestone, Cook has played 17 games for the NSW Blues - most recently in 2023 - and four Tests for Australia.

Having also not been named in the NSW Cup team and with the club having the bye next round, his omission also means that he is unlikely to play on the rugby league field for up to three weeks.

However, he has backed himself to return to the first-grade level and will aim to prove himself at training as he attempts to be recalled into the team.

“All I can do is try and prove myself at training,” he added.

The hooker also provided an insight into the conversation he had with Demetriou about his shock axing.

“It's been tough. Obviously changes needed to be made and he needs me to be better,” Cook continued.

“He wants me to keep working hard and that's all I can do. This weekend, it will be tough to sit there and watch. I know I've got more to give.

“It comes down to small moments in a game where our resilience goes out the window.

“We honestly thought we were heading in the right direction after the Bulldogs game but then it didn't click again in the Warriors game.

“We're just not having our resilience on the tryline and we went back to (making) silly errors as well.

“We know the talent we have in the side but something's just not clicking at the moment.”