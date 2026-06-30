NSW Blues enforcer Haumole Olakau'atu says he "won't back down" if another scuffle occurs as it did at Suncorp Stadium in Game 3 of 2024.

Olakau'atu will return to Lang Park in sky blue for the first time since being banished from the field for his actions in a melee that spilled over the sidelines when he was a non-playing member of the Blues squad.

The Manly wrecking-ball was axed for the 2024 decider and served as an extended squad member, but was thrust into the action far more than he would have anticipated going into the match.

The Blues were victorious that night, becoming the third NSW team ever to raise the shield in a decider in Brisbane.

With the two teams coming together, chaos ensued, and broadcast footage emerged of Olakau'atu in his suit grabbing Valentine Holmes in a scuffle.

“It definitely happened fast,” Olakau'atu said of the infamous 2024 Game 3 melee that saw him banished to the sheds despite not even playing.

“Not something I want to do again, but if it happens again, I won't back down.”

“I was told to stay in the dugout. But it was good to see the boys grab the shield and celebrate the win this season.”

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Olauka'atu was hit with a two-game suspension for his actions in the fight, but has now been given redemption and another shot at creating a legacy in sky blue with an interchange bench recall.

A last-minute try by James Tedesco in Game 1 clinched victory, despite those south of the border being on the back foot most of the match.

The Blues weren't able to match Queensland's intensity in the second fixture, resulting in a 44-24 thrashing, forcing a must-win clash in enemy territory.

“Hopefully” Olakau'atu replied, on how next Wednesday acts as an opportunity for redemption.

“It is just sort of like a back against the wall, type of feeling. You are against all odds, given where you are playing. It is cool, you just have your brothers to back you and yeah it's a pretty surreal feeling.”

After bizarrely being dropped for Game 2 this season, the 27-year-old was recalled to the formidable Suncorp decider for Laurie Daley.

Widely regarded as the most in-form player in the competition, Olakau'atu has been displaying incredible form at clubland with the Manly Sea Eagles, and Daley simply couldn't ignore him.

“Obviously I was disappointed when finding out the news but I didn't dwell on it too much. Kind of just have to move on," the Tongan international added.

"Energy was high in the second camp, being around all the boys and coaching staff as well. Obviously the results said otherwise but camp 2 overall was good.”

It caught most of the NRL community off guard when Olakau'atu was demoted to the extended bench for Game 2 this year, especially given his clash against South Sydney in the lead-up to the camp was one of the most dominant performances ever.

He finished Round 14 vs the Rabbitohs with 266 run metres, 140 post-contact metres, five tackle breaks and a try assist to spearhead a 28-14 win in early June.

After missing out on the playing squad, Olakau'atu has revealed what Daley wanted to see from him to earn a recall.

“My effort areas,” Olakau'atu said on what Daley told him to work on after his Game 2 omission.

“There were some back-to-back effort areas, that I agree with him were a bit scratchy. But, yeah he told me to go back to club level and work on those and I feel like I have done that and he has rewarded me”

“Just keep working off the ball” the second rower answered on the specific effort areas Daley wanted him to work on.

“That's what I have tried doing the last couple of weeks and he has been happy with it”

Olakau'atu had another dominant outing against the Melbourne Storm on Saturday, the day before Game 2 squads were announced.

In the first 10 minutes, Olakau'atu already had a double to his name, while also receiving a subsequent kick-off and skittling Storm defenders.

He will be out with a point to prove and Maroons coach Billy Slater will no-doubt have a game plan to limit his impact.

The Blues will travel to Brisbane before facing the Maroons on July 8.