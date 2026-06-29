The Penrith Panthers have made the shock move to allow star prop Moses Leota to test his worth on the open market to secure his long-term future.

Leota won four premierships with the Panthers from 2021 to 2024, and is currently off-contract at the end of 2027.

It meant Leota couldn't be approached by rival clubs until November 1 this year, although fresh reports from the Daily Telegraph reveal the club has given the Samoan international the green light to speak to rival clubs to gauge a new contract offer immediately.

Leota was one of many Panthers stars off-contract at the end of next year, including Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo, Liam Martin, Brian To'o, Mitch Kenny, Isaiah Papali'i, Blaize Talagi and Paul Alamoti.

The club faces an uphill battle to keep all its stars within the $12 million salary cap, and it looks like Leota is the first domino to fall.

It is understood Leota is keen to remain a Panther, and his preference is to stay at the foot of the mountains for the remainder of his playing days.

Although the Perth Bears and the PNG Chiefs can now come knocking, with the latter able to offer tax-free dollars to incentivise players to make the switch to the Melanesian country.

Leota turns 31 in a matter of weeks, and if he can secure a big contract offer elsewhere, it could see him leave the Panthers as early as the end of this season.

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With the club granting Leota permission to test the open market, there is no-doubt many NRL clubs would be interested in his services given his incredible run with the club in the early 2020s.

The Panthers have needed to lean on Leota's experience after James Fisher-Harris secured a deal with the New Zealand Warriors for 2025 onwards.

They also have Scott Sorensen and Liam Henry departing the club to head to the West Coast to join the Perth Bears at season's end.

Given the Chiefs' maiden signing was Jarome Luai, there could be genuine interest from Leota to link back up with his former teammate while also earning a heft pay rise from his reported $750,000 contract he is currently on.

With Ivan Cleary stepping down from his coaching role after 2027, the Panthers are facing a massive change of guard developing in the city's west.

Leota has played 216 games, many of those in high-octane fashion, over 11 seasons in the top grade for the Panthers.