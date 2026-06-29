South Sydney Rabbitohs star Cody Walker has received encouragement from teammate Campbell Graham he should play on beyond this year after some scintillating form and showing no signs of slowing down.
Walker's current contract expires at the end of this year and is in no rush to make a decision on retirement, as South Sydney are firming for a place in September.
Although Graham is all praise for Walker's ability on the paddock, who is still producing elite performances, guiding the Rabbitohs to a 32-12 win over the Parramatta Eels and scoring two tries last week.
“All conversations with Cody at the start of the year was that he didn't wanna make a decision or give too much thought about it until the back end of this season,” Graham said on SEN 1170 Drive.
“I think he was going to get a gauge of how we went as a group and where he felt he was at, performance wise and obviously physically."
Walker's coaching skills have received immense praise, making Graham feel as though an additional coach is guiding them on the field.
“I think performance wise, I think he's still right up there in terms of creative halves in the competition, and what else Cody brings to our squad, which is measurable in terms of the benefits that players around him get, is his coaching ability as well," he added.
“It is almost like having a member of the coaching staff out there with you. That's how in-depth his knowledge of the game is, it's really incredible.
“I don't think I've played with a player who has had a better understanding of what other players are perceiving on the field.
“Even though he's never played as an outside back on the wing, or in the centres, he can almost understand your mindset in attack and defence, purely just from what he's seen and experienced as a halfback.
“So decision making, he'll kind of tell you what he's looking for as a half. If I see you start to come out of line, if I see you up and ready to jam, then I know that that tunnel ball's gonna be an option for me."
The influential playmaker made his NRL debut in 2016 at the age of 26, filling in for a suspended Luke Keary for the Rabbitohs.
With Walker building confidence in those around him, the young crop of halves coming through are reaping all the rewards, soaking up all his knowledge he possesses.
“Obviously the young halves coming through as well, Ashton Ward, Jamie (Humphreys) spent time there, the coaching that they get from Cody is second to none so I'd love to see him play on past this year," he said.
“I think he's definitely got the ability to keep doing that. I think his performances have been unreal.
“I think he's still been one of our best players all season, so, physically I think he's been pretty good too.
“I know he's had a couple of little niggles, but nothing that hasn't slowed him down too much and, the way he's going, I'd expect him to keep playing, but I think that's a decision he'll have to make regarding his family at the end of the year.”
Graham's 2026 campaign has been hampered by injuries, limiting him to 10 appearances in the cardinal and myrtle this season.
Although the Australian international is due back from his calf injury within the next two weeks, with South Sydney set to welcome back him and Jack Wighton for a backend season assault.
“Everything's going to plan in terms of rehab and return to date with playing,” Graham explained.
“(I've) got another week of rehab ahead of me and then, all being well, I'll lace it up against Newcastle the following week.
“Probably the main thing is that I had back surgery in the offseason, missed a large chunk of the running in the pre-season, and with the game now, with the six agains and stuff, the loads are through the roof, especially when I got moved to centre.
“When I've moved from the wing to centre, and I think that's a big factor, but that's why this rehab, it's been a bit more of a conservative approach, and they really wanted to get some running into my legs just to make sure that, when I get back out there, that I'm at a much lower risk of recurring.”
The Rabbitohs sit in seventh position on the ladder with eight wins and six losses.
They will face the Penrith Panthers in a blockbuster clash on Friday night.