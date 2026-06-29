South Sydney Rabbitohs star Cody Walker has received encouragement from teammate Campbell Graham he should play on beyond this year after some scintillating form and showing no signs of slowing down.

Walker's current contract expires at the end of this year and is in no rush to make a decision on retirement, as South Sydney are firming for a place in September.

Although Graham is all praise for Walker's ability on the paddock, who is still producing elite performances, guiding the Rabbitohs to a 32-12 win over the Parramatta Eels and scoring two tries last week.

“All conversations with Cody at the start of the year was that he didn't wanna make a decision or give too much thought about it until the back end of this season,” Graham said on SEN 1170 Drive.

“I think he was going to get a gauge of how we went as a group and where he felt he was at, performance wise and obviously physically."

Walker's coaching skills have received immense praise, making Graham feel as though an additional coach is guiding them on the field.

“I think performance wise, I think he's still right up there in terms of creative halves in the competition, and what else Cody brings to our squad, which is measurable in terms of the benefits that players around him get, is his coaching ability as well," he added.

“It is almost like having a member of the coaching staff out there with you. That's how in-depth his knowledge of the game is, it's really incredible. Loading matchup…

“I don't think I've played with a player who has had a better understanding of what other players are perceiving on the field.

“Even though he's never played as an outside back on the wing, or in the centres, he can almost understand your mindset in attack and defence, purely just from what he's seen and experienced as a halfback.