TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 21: Matt Dufty of the Dragons makes a break which lead to him scoring a try during the round 19 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the St George Illawarra Dragons at 1300SMILES Stadium on July 21, 2018 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

St George Illawarra fullback Matt Dufty remains bemused that the Dragons are yet to begin talks over a contract extension, stating he has received interest from a rival club despite wanting to remain at Kogarah.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald’s Christian Nicolussi, Dufty has become impatient with the lack of negotiations surrounding a new deal with the Saints, a club he has devoted more than a decade to.

“I haven’t heard anything from the club – it’s a bit disappointing they haven’t talked to me yet,” Dufty said.

“I’ve given a lot to the Dragons since I was about 14, I’d just like to think they want me. That’s all I want to feel. Money’s not an issue, it’s just the fact [I want] a bit of respect, that’s all.”

Dufty revealed that there has been some level of interest from a rival club, but remains content on staying in the Red V.

“There has been [interest elsewhere], but I won’t say who at the moment. It is still early days. That makes you feel good [there’s interest],” he said.

“Obviously I’d like to stay in the ‘Gong’. There was a stage there last year where I could have gone, and I had permission to go. Huddersfield was probably the main [option], but I wanted to stay in the NRL.”

Dufty has played 67 matches since making his debut with the Dragons in 2017, scoring a total of 34 tries and assisting a further 26.