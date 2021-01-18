St George Illawarra fullback Matt Dufty remains bemused that the Dragons are yet to begin talks over a contract extension, stating he has received interest from a rival club despite wanting to remain at Kogarah.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald’s Christian Nicolussi, Dufty has become impatient with the lack of negotiations surrounding a new deal with the Saints, a club he has devoted more than a decade to.

“I haven’t heard anything from the club – it’s a bit disappointing they haven’t talked to me yet,” Dufty said.

“I’ve given a lot to the Dragons since I was about 14, I’d just like to think they want me. That’s all I want to feel. Money’s not an issue, it’s just the fact [I want] a bit of respect, that’s all.”

Dufty revealed that there has been some level of interest from a rival club, but remains content on staying in the Red V.

“There has been [interest elsewhere], but I won’t say who at the moment. It is still early days. That makes you feel good [there’s interest],” he said.

“Obviously I’d like to stay in the ‘Gong’. There was a stage there last year where I could have gone, and I had permission to go. Huddersfield was probably the main [option], but I wanted to stay in the NRL.”

Dufty has played 67 matches since making his debut with the Dragons in 2017, scoring a total of 34 tries and assisting a further 26.