Acclaimed sports broadcaster Ray Warren has announced his retirement from the commentary box, ending a 55-year stint behind the microphone.

Warren had become one of the great sports broadcasters with Channel Nine spanning generations, and has now decided that his time has come to an end.

Speculation surrounded Warren's future in broadcasting and after speaking with Nine sports boss Brent Williams, Warren knew that his time had come to an end and that he was satisfied, ending his career on a high note.

"After calling rugby league and other sports for 55 years including 99 Origins, I have decided my time in the commentary box is over," Warren told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"Obviously it’s a sad time however I will still be employed by Nine doing whatever is required of me.

"It’s been easy leaving the commentary box, but each time I came back I knew I was getting closer to making a fool of myself.

"After I called last year’s grand final between Penrith and Souths, I walked out feeling like I’d done a good job. I knew after that game it was my last.

"I have not called since that night purely to get a feel of life after commentary and to deal with a couple of personal health problems. Naturally after five and half decades I will miss calling immensely but I think it’s time to move on.

"I really want to thank everybody so much. All my workmates. Channel Nine, Channel Ten, Radio 2GB and Radio 2LF at Young who each gave a youngster from Junee a chance to turn his dreams, into reality. Hopefully the story will carry some inspiration into the lives of other young kids from the country.

"My family has been amazing during both the ups and the downs. My wife Cher has been a rock. The game, the NRL and the players, for giving me the privilege of calling such a great product and finally the viewers, for allowing me to share a little time in your living rooms or wherever since the early 70s."

The news means that Warren will not call his 100th milestone Origin match, with Mat Thompson set to replace him in the box for the first 2022 series opener next Wednesday.

Aside from the 99 Origins, Warren also called three Olympic Games (primarily Swimming), three Melbourne Cups and 45 NRL Grand Finals to add to his resume.

Warren will go down as one of the greatest sports broadcasters of all-time.