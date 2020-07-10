Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy must be pretty confident he will get the win over Ricky Sturt’s Raiders tomorrow night.

The super coach has pledged he will run around a gold course naked if Canberra beats his side this weekend.

The Storm have suffered three consecutive losses to the Raiders ahead of the Round 9 clash at GIO Stadium.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Stuart confirmed Bellamy’s determination to get the two points on Saturday.

“Any team coached by Craig Bellamy you know they are going to be ready,” Stuart said.

“I certainly know they are going to be ready. I spoke to Craig during the week and he said that there is no way in the world you will get us four times in a row.

“He said if you do I will run around the Twin Waters Golf club naked, that’s how confident he is.

“He’s pretty happy up in camp there. He doesn’t have to pay for a meal. He’s got his grandkids there, so he is in a pretty good space at the moment Bellyache.”