Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy must be pretty confident he will get the win over Ricky Sturt’s Raiders tomorrow night.

The super coach has pledged he will run around a gold course naked if Canberra beats his side this weekend.

The Storm have suffered three consecutive losses to the Raiders ahead of the Round 9 clash at GIO Stadium.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Stuart confirmed Bellamy’s determination to get the two points on Saturday.

โ€œAny team coached by Craig Bellamy you know they are going to be ready,โ€ Stuart said.

โ€œI certainly know they are going to be ready. I spoke to Craig during the week and he said that there is no way in the world you will get us four times in a row.

โ€œHe said if you do I will run around the Twin Waters Golf club naked, thatโ€™s how confident he is.

โ€œHeโ€™s pretty happy up in camp there. He doesnโ€™t have to pay for a meal. Heโ€™s got his grandkids there, so he is in a pretty good space at the moment Bellyache.โ€