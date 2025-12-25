One of four new signings made by the New Zealand Warriors ahead of the 2026 season, forward Morgan Gannon has opened up on his decision to make the switch from the Super League to the NRL competition.

A rising star in England, Gannon became the latest Super League forward to make the move to the NRL, following in the footsteps of James Graham, Sam Burgess, Morgan Smithies, Kai Pearce-Paul and Matty Nicholson after signing a three-year deal with the Warriors in April.

Currently in his first pre-season, the 22-year-old admitted that one of the main reasons for his move was to test himself and get out of his comfort zone in another country and competition.

Able to play at lock or in the back row, Gannon arrives from the Leeds Rhinos, where he played under Sam Burgess.

"It was a decision of do I stay in my comfort zone or do I take a shot in the dark and test myself," Gannon said on the club's YouTube Channel.

"I think, ultimately, that was what I wanted to do and I'm not regretting it.

"I'm a second rower, I like to pride myself on defence. Defensively, that comes first. I think I'm a hard worker. There's a saying, there's tough, then there's English tough, so I like to think I'm part of that.

"I just want to be a person that teammates want to play with, and my teammates respect and always want them by their side."