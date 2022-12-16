St George Illawarra utility Jack Bird has his sights set on a New South Wales jumper for 2023 following an injury-free run in the Red V.

Bird was kept to just 17 matches in his two seasons with Brisbane before venturing to Kogarah, with multiple setbacks keeping the versatile 27-year-old on the sidelines at Red Hill.

The past 24 months have seen the former Shark and Bronco play 45 games for the Dragons, with Bird looking to build on a strong 2022 campaign next year.

Bird last represented the Blues in 2017, playing all three matches off the bench as the then-Sharks centre hit breakout form.

Hoping to return to the same level of form that saw him recognised on the Origin stage, a third successive uninterrupted start to the season could see Wollongong product press his case for a NSW call-up.

“The last two years I've focused on getting through the season without injury, that's happened, now I want to play Origin again,” Bird told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“There are a lot of good players there, and it will be hard to do, but I'm heading into next season full of confidence, and I feel like I can play there again if I play my best football.

“I know there's Cam Murray there, Isaah Yeo, but I've also played different positions, and I'd be happy to play as a utility [at that level].

“I'm not expecting to get a call-up, but as long as I can get a look-in or even a mention, that's a massive confidence boost for myself.”

Bird is set to feature as the Dragons' lock option next year, but has the ability to play in the centres and off the bench, giving himself a strong chance to fill multiple voids for Brad Fittler should they consider him for an Origin position.

Canberra five-eighth Jack Wighton and Dally M winner Nicho Hynes are also in the queue for a bench or utility spot for 2023 as the Blues look to steal back the shield next year.

Origin 1 will commence on May 31 at Adelaide Oval before matches in Brisbane and Sydney in June and July respectively.