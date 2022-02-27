Manly star Kieran Foran has revealed any idea of retirement has slipped off the radar following the veteran making it through two seasons without serious injury.

Foran managed just 40 games across three years during his stint with the Canterbury Bulldogs between 2018 and 2020, with constant injuries impacting the star Kiwi half.

He was picked up on a surprising one-year deal by the Sea Eagles for 2021 with an option for a second. It was the club he played the first 147 games of his career at, playing for the men from the northern beaches between 2019 and 2015.

Foran himself was all but consigned to his career being over, however, a resurgence in 2021 saw him play 25 games and Manly pick up the option in his contract for 2022.

He told AAP though that 2022 - which could see him go past 250 career games if he manages just 11 - will not be all the 31-year-old wants.

"If you'd said to me 12 months ago if I got through this two years with Manly, 'would I be content?', I would have said 'bloody oath'," Foran admitted.

"But now I want more.

"It's just where I am feeling physically and mentally. I feel like I have learned how to look after myself

"I don't have an endpoint at this stage. I don't want to put a time period on it.

"It comes down to what I can do on the footy field ... Hopefully, there are a few more years to come.

"I am 31, I will be 32 midway through this year. But I'm not ready to roll over yet."

Foran has been a key to Manly's push back up the ladder in 2021 alongside Daly Cherry-Evans at fullback and Tom Trbojevic at fullback as well as a talented and, for the most part, young forward pack.

Foran acknowledged he is yet to begin talks over adding more years to his current deal, however, said he has no intentions of leaving the Sea Eagles.

"It would be unlikely I want to leave this club and head somewhere else," Foran said.

"If they want me here, I will be here. Put it that way.

"I love this club, I love playing under Dessie. I love playing with the guys in this footy side ... It's a no-brainer."

The Sea Eagles will look for an opportunity to move Josh Schuster into the halves in the coming years, however, there may be no rush given his incredible emergence in the second row during 2021 and the fact he captained the New South Wales junior State of Origin team from the forwards in 2019.