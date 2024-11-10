Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart and forward Corey Horsburgh had a challenging relationship that led Horsburgh to believe his time in first grade was over.

Despite having recently signed a three-year extension, Horsburgh found himself on the outside after Stuart dropped him from the first-grade squad, a decision that hit hard.

“I didn't think I'd play for the Raiders again,” Horsburgh admitted to The Sydney Morning Herald.

"We both stopped talking. I'm stubborn, he's stubborn, and I just took it the wrong way. I stopped trying, got a bit out of shape, and felt completely isolated.”

Stuart's decision to sideline Horsburgh came during pre-season, and the stand-off marked a low point in the young Maroons' career.

A combination of injuries, frustration, and lack of discipline saw Horsburgh questioning his place in the team. However, when he joined the Raiders' reserve grade side, he began rediscovering his love for the game without the intense pressures of first grade.

“The pressure was off, and I stopped overthinking,” Horsburgh said. “I started playing footy again, just having fun.”

His manager, Jeff Jurotte, saw Horsburgh's struggle and connected him with a therapist to help him talk through his frustrations. This turned into a pivotal moment for Horsburgh, who began attending weekly sessions to gain clarity and accountability for his own role in the tension.

“It made me realise I was part of the problem,” Horsburgh said.

“I worked on my triggers, understood what would put me in a negative space, and I started to take steps to improve myself.”

He used these realisations to drive physical changes as well, shedding extra weight and intensifying his training. Stuart noticed.

Before the Raiders' crucial round 25 game against the Panthers, Stuart told him, “You're playing this week. And you're starting.”

Horsburgh's return was impressive, helping the Raiders upset the reigning champions. He then continued with strong performances against the Roosters and the Dragons, where he pulled off a last-minute, match-winning try.

Reflecting on the rollercoaster year, Horsburgh is focused on returning to first grade in his best shape and mindset.

“Sticky and I had a good chat at the end of the season about what we need to work on. I'm ready to come back strong and remind him where I belong.”

With ambitions to return to play State of Origin for Queensland, Horsburgh has a fresh outlook and is ready to channel his passion on the field, determined to prove his worth both to Stuart and himself.