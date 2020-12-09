Gerry Ryan, Melbourne Storm part-owner and director, has given the biggest hint yet of veteran star Cameron Smith’s pending decision to retire from the NRL.

Cameron has been long-speculated to make a call on his future ahead of the 2021 season, with many believing for some time that the 430-game great will hang up the boots prior to the new year.

Speaking on SEN Track’s Andrew Bensley, Ryan revealed his strong beliefs that Smith will move to Queensland to start the next chapter of his life.

“Cameron hasn’t come out and said to us. I think he’s holding the meeting at bay,” he said.

“So, no, he’s played his last game at Melbourne and I think he’ll retire.

“He’s had lots of offers to be with us in an advisor capacity. I’m sure the (Brisbane) Broncos would like to see him go back.

“He’s going to live in Queensland. So, what options up there? AFL clubs will chase him down for leadership roles.

“The great man, I think he’s realised it’s time to hang the boots up, and what a great career.”

Smith revealed last month that he is nearing a decision on his career, with supercoach and mentor Craig Bellamy set for his swansong campaign next year.