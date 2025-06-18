Gifted a spot in the starting halves with Jarome Luai over the past few weeks, Wests Tigers young gun Heath Mason has landed a new contract that will keep him at the club.

One of the next generation of players emerging from the Wests Tigers system, Mason has continued to evolve his game over the past few years, progressing from the Harold Matthews Cup to the top grade at just 19 years old.

After Zero Tackle exclusively revealed in August last year that the Wests Tigers had opened talks with the Mason over a new contract, the club has now confirmed that he has been extended until the end of 2026 on a one-year contract extension.

The new deal will also see him upgraded to the club's Top 30 roster effective immediately ahead of their match on Friday evening against the Canberra Raiders.

“I love this club and am so happy to be here for another year,” said Mason.

"I have played all my juniors in the Pathways system at Wests Tigers and can't wait to keep growing and developing as a player here."

Primarily used as a fullback during his time in the NRL, Mason has only been playing in the position for a couple of years, having grown up in the halves during his junior career.

Notable on the field for donning white headgear, he has been likened to a Connor Watson-type player and has shown that he can excel at a high level, which saw him named in the 2023 Australian Schoolboys squad alongside teammates Lachlan Galvin and Luke Laulilii.

"When I was growing up, I played in the halves and only started playing fullback about two years ago," Mason told Zero Tackle in April.

"I'm enjoying playing fullback there and with Jahream [Bula] there. I just want to keep developing my game, but also I want to push for that role as a 14 and to come on and sort of be able to play anywhere for the team.

"If I'm playing halves or playing fullback, I'm happy to play wherever."