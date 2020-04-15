Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk hopes that Queensland does not host State of Origin amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She has also urged that there should be no State of Origin played at all, given the grave circumstances that the league is in but is also mindful about how much at risk the players are.

“I hope there’s not (an Origin series),” she told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I love the footy as much as everyone else. I think it’s devastating we’re not going to see the State of Origin this year as well.

“We always have a State of Origin, but how can you have it? Maybe in December? Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

The NRL is adamant that State of Origin will be played at some stage this year in its traditional three-game series.

However, given the strict measures Queensland has in place for interstate travel where it imposes a mandatory 14 day isolation period, it could see Sydney host all three matches.

“If NSW has different health advice to me, go for it. But we have very strict health advice here and I’ll be listening to my health experts,” she said.

The dates of the revised State of Origin series is yet to be confirmed, however, it was meant to kick off on June 3 in Adelaide, with Queensland set to host it on July 8.