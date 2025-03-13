After spending two and a half years away from rugby league, Cody Ramsey has made a remarkable return that many thought wouldn't come.

When he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, a serious bowel illness, doctors and medical professionals believed that Ramsey would be forced to medically retire. However, after playing his first game in NSW Cup over the weekend, the 25-year-old has miraculously proved the doubters wrong.

“I got told I was never going to play again, so now I treat all my training sessions and every game I play now like my last,” Ramsey told Crunch Time NRL.

While the idea of every game being a potential last sounds like a daunting prospect, Ramsey admitted that this new outlook on his career has rejuvenated him more than anything.

“I'm not as nervous as I used to be because in my eyes it's my last game, I'm just happy to be out there and my family get to watch."

It was clear that Ramsey's confidence was at an all-time high on the weekend, where he shined in a 34-26 victory over the Cantebury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

He ran for an impressive 180 metres while also securing a try, a try assist, and two line breaks.

Many fans closely monitored Ramsey's rehabilitation process in the hopes that he may return; however, the young fullback conceded his strength was drawn from the idea of missing precious moments with his future daughter.

“My mental [health] was up and down, but I had my partner, and then I had a baby on the way when I found out there was a high possibility I'd never have kids again after the surgery.

“I was kind of rattled for a bit. Me and my partner tried and tried, and we found out a week before my major surgery. Once I knew I was having Mia, my daughter, it just shifted into a state where she's coming, so you need to be right.

“There was no option to not be right. From then on, anything that happened, if there was a hiccup… everything I do is for my family and my girls. There was never an option to give up, and there still isn't.”

Ramsey was a highly touted junior coming through the ranks, with many tipping him to be the fullback of the future for the St George Illawarra Dragons. The club also had high hopes for his future, which is why they kept him on their books as he recovered from the illness.

Not many players would be granted such confidence from their club, but Ramsey's impressive track record had earned him a spot in the side, should he return.

The speedy outside back knew something was wrong in the backend on 2022, because up until that point, he had been electric in all facets.

“I knew something was wrong because I'm fairly fit and I well prepare myself for the pre-season, and I'm usually one of the fittest at the Dragons," he proclaimed.

"I was at the back of the pack doing running and everyone knew something was wrong because that's never where I am, and I physically couldn't run any faster. My stomach wouldn't allow me.

“Within three or four days, I was in hospital, and then seven weeks later, I got my whole large bowel removed.”

After clawing tooth and nail just to get back into a Red V jersey, to then exploding for an elite performance in his first game, it's safe to say Cody Ramsey is an inspiration to every young footballer who may be suffering from their own tribulations.

While it may take some time for the young Dragon to return to the top grade, fans will be keeping a close eye on him as he continues to round out his game.