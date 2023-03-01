Parramatta Eels' head coach Brad Arthur is confident that the club can retain Mitchell Moses beyond 2023 as the pair brace themselves to draw curtains on another Melbourne Storm record.

Moses has been arguably the biggest name on the player market this off-season, and while suitors continue to drop off, the Eels are yet to convince the halfback to sign on the dotted line.

Initially a three-horse race between Canterbury, Parramatta and Moses' former club, the Wests Tigers, however, the Bulldogs dropped out after they snared teenage prodigy Karl Oloapu, while Moses rejected the Wests Tigers' reported $6.5 million, five-year deal.

It leaves Parramatta as the last club standing, but they're yet to officially retain the one-time Origin representative.

The 27-year-old half was eager to get a deal done before the season started, but with little over 24 hours until their Round 1 clash against the Melbourne Storm, it's unlikely pen will be put to paper before kick-off.

The Eels are looking to break a second Storm record in two years, after Arthur's squad brought an end to Melbourne's 19-straight-games winning streak in 2021, and are now looking to hand Craig Bellamy his first Round 1 loss.

'Bellyache' took the reins in 2003 and has never lost a first-round match, however, Melbourne did lose a Round 2 clash against Newcastle after receiving the bye in Round 1, 2004.

Brad Arthur is focused on the clash but admits he'd love for Moses to re-sign with the club sooner rather than later.

“I'd love to be able to tell you, but I don't know what's happening there,” Arthur told The Daily Telegraph.

“What I've seen from Mitch at training, the way that he's training like someone who wants to be at the club.

“He'll make his announcement when he's ready, but I'm comfortable that he's doing all the right things and that his attitude and heart are here.

“It would've been nice but it is what it is. It's a big time in his career and he's got to get it sorted.

“The club has been good about it, and once he makes his decision, we'll get on with it. All the indications are with what he's been doing here with his training and his buy-in, I feel like he wants to be here.

“I haven't talked to Mitch. I know that you're going to think that's crap, but it's true. “I had a conversation with him early in the piece about my desire for him to stay, he knows that. I don't feel like I need to be bugging him every day about it. I'll leave that to the players who have been doing a fair job ribbing him about that.” It's been reported that the sticking point between Moses and Parramatta is the length of the deal, with the Eels offering a four-year deal, however, the halfback would like an extra season added for security.