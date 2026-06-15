NSW Blues interchange forward Victor Radley has reflected on a rollercoaster 12 months, which saw him suspended at club level with the Sydney Roosters, while also reaching the glorious heights of a State of Origin debut in Game 1.

Radley was pulled up in September for a 10-match suspension without pay, a club-high record, following bringing the Roosters into disrepute in an off-field scandal.

Although later the club board deemed his contributions to the England Ashes side and preseason matches acceptable under their punishment, meaning he returned to the Roosters only after five NRL games this year.

Radley was also on the positive end of rule changes concerning Tier 1 nation eligibility for Origin in February, allowing him to play for England and become available for selection for the Blues.

Following a quality debut in the sky blue, Radley is 80 minutes away from wrapping up the series in Melbourne on Wednesday.

"You know I didn't think I'd be here," Radley said on Channel 7's Agenda Setters: Rugby League.

"Obviously, the rule was in place, I couldn't play Origin but I always believed I'd be black painting the NRL and playing for the Roosters and that was kind of my focus and you know I think you know it was a bit of a kick up the backside that I needed and I've worked really hard so yeah I'm proud that I'm here now."

Radley made his highly anticipated Blues debut off the interchange bench in Game 1, playing 51 minutes in the middle, notching up 93 run metres and producing some bone-rattling hits in defence.

Loading matchup…

Despite being on the back foot in the first half following a Queensland Maroons onslaught, Kalyn Ponga's send off meant the Blues were running downhill as the game went on, and clinched a 22-20 victory in the dying moments of the match.

There clearly were changes that needed to be made after missing the jump three weeks ago, and Laurie Daley has reacted by bringing in Mitchell Moses, who was ruled out of the opening match shortly before game day with a hamstring injury.

Plenty of speculation has mounted over whether Moses is fit enough for Game 2, but Radley has put the conjecture to bed, firming that the Parramatta Eels halfback is ready to go.

"He's definitely playing, he's 100% in, he did the full session today, he was looking at a million dollars, so I look forward to playing with him, it'll be my first time playing with him," Radley said.

Game 1 hero Ethan Strange has been reverted to the six-man bench, Tolutau Koula shifts into left centre, and Mark Nawaqanitawase will make his NSW debut on the wing following Casey McLean dropping out with injury last week.

The NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons will meet at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 17.