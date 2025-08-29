The Parramatta Eels and New Zealand Warriors delivered a cracking Friday night clash this week, in a battle down to the wire that saw the former win 26-22.

While both sides delivered an exceptional performance, the match was riddled with controversy, which soured both clubs' post-match press conferences.

In the final minutes of the fiery clash, the scores were sitting at 26-22 to the Eels, until Warriors outside back Adam Pompey scored what looked to be a potential match-winning try.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, the Bunker opted to intervene, deeming a knock on by Demitric Vaimauga in an aerial contest with Isaiah Iongi.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster wasn't impressed.

"I don't know if there's enough evidence to overturn it that he touched it,” Webster said in his press conference.

"I can't tell if he touched it or not, but I'm pretty biased with four minutes to go, so I'm gonna have to rely on everyone else there for now and watch it slow-mo."

Despite his coach's perspective on the alleged knock-on, Vaimauga made a shock admission.

"I did touch it, I thought I was facing my own goal line and touched it back," he recalled.

"I don't think it was the defining moment in the game."

Eels coach Jason Ryles highlighted Vaimauga's admission as a clear indicator that the Bunker made the right call.

"The kid thought it was [a no try], there was no disputing that," he said in his press conference.

"The referee tonight and the Bunker had a lot of decisions to make.

"For me, that's a knock on every day of the week."

Ryles grew frustrated when he was continually pressed on the matter, arguing that he isn't the one to make the call.

"I don't even know why you are asking the question," he said to reporters.

'I know you need to ask the questions and that, but at the end of the day, the referees are out there to do a job and it is not easy."

The loss to the Eels has further pushed the Warriors' top-four hopes out of reach, with the Brisbane Broncos and Cronulla Sharks nipping at their heels.